18th Amendment being defamed falsely: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday remarked that the 18th Amendment is being defamed falsely. Hearing a case about the provision of fertilizer, wheat, sugar and other daily-use items, the court ordered to clip all related applications.

The court sought a report on steps taken for the provision of above-mentioned items in the next hearing. The court formed a committee led by the Lahore commissioner to ensure the availability of the above-mentioned items.

The court said that to facilitate farmers and provide fertilizer, a modus operandi should be devised. The court said there should be a system in which farmers do not have to stand in long queues to get fertilizer.