‘1787 being made a real relief centre’

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that IGP Complaint Centre 1787 is being made a real relief centre for the citizens. He stressed upon timely disposal of complaints of citizens received on 1787 IGP Complaint Centre and Prime Minister Delivery Portal.

He gave these instructions while directing officers during a surprise visit to 1787 IGP Complaint Centre at Central Police Office on Friday. IG Punjab said that strict action against the officers and personnel involved in corruption and public complaints is a core component of my policy and no such officer or official will be allowed to remain a part of the police force.

Rao Sardar said that complaints against police should be registered on 1787 without any hesitation and action would be taken without delay. He directed the AIG Complaints to monitor complaints received from IGP Complaints Centre 1787 and the Prime Minister's Portal on a daily basis and monitor the action taken on them.

IG Punjab himself listened to calls of citizens who had lodged complaints from Rajanpur, Sahiwal and Attock and issued orders on the spot to rectify the problems. IG Punjab, on the call of a citizen dissatisfied with the investigation, directed the DPO concerned to personally listen to the citizen and resolve the issue. AIG Complaints briefed IG Punjab about the complaints received this year at 1787 IG Complaint Centre. IG Punjab also issued instructions to further improve the grievance redressal process of citizens and the working of 1787 Complaint Centre staff.