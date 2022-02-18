Environmental pollution more dangerous than coronavirus: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday said the environmental pollution is more dangerous than coronavirus, adding it would have dire consequences if the issue is not given due attention.

He was addressing a conference on ‘Food Security and Sustainable Livelihood’, organised by the Nari Foundation in district Sukkur. The PPP leader said that a society without improved nutrition can never flourish, adding the growing population has become the biggest problem of the country and without overcoming it, the process of nutrition cannot be improved. He said Pakistan is an agro-based country and it has the potential to become the number one in the world in terms of nutrition. In 1947, the country’s population was just 170 million, which has risen to mammoth 220 million, so how the process of nutrition can be improved, Shah added.

Zia-ur-Rehman of the Awaz Foundation of Pakistan said that according to a survey, in Pakistan, 48 percent of children suffer from malnutrition. He further said there was a dire need for legislation to meet the food insecurity.

Dr Samina Gaad said that people, especially women are suffering from malnutrition, so the federal and provincial governments do some legislation and take urgent measures to bring an end to the issue.