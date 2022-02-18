NAB academy to train professionals for tackling white-collar crimes

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has established Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” at its headquarter to train professionals for tackling the white-collar crimes challenges.

“The NAB always accords high priority for capacity building of its investigation officers on regular basis on modern lines as training is continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of investigation officers,” said Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal while chairing a meeting to review performance of training and research division of NAB at its headquarter.

The chairman NAB said that the academy would offer standardized and tailor-made training, conduct seminars and conferences, create opportunities for dialogue and networking and act as an anti-corruption think-tank to empower professionals for the future white-collar crimes challenges.

“It will provide a holistic approach to anti-corruption education and research, facilitate anti-corruption training for practitioners from all sectors of governance, and provide technical assistance to a wide variety of stakeholders,” he said.

He asserted corruption is a major hurdle in the process of development and progress. PACA will strive to develop a hallmark and culture and practice of integrity and accountability.

The chairman NAB said the establishment of state of the art academy is a milestone in the history of NAB, adding that the performance objectives of training programs would also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

He maintained a state of the art forensic science lab has also been established in NAB Rawalpindi to undertake examination of forensic material. “The forensic examination facility is vital to every organization fighting white-collar crime, therefore, the academy will offer intensive forensic training programs to investigation officers to enhance their expertise in analysis of latent fingerprints, computer forensic and audio-visual evidence, questioned documents, and digital evidence according to internationally established competency standards, said chairman NAB.

He added NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country and it has a mandate to eradicate corruption from the country.