Friday February 18, 2022
National

JI fighting for public cause: Siraj

February 18, 2022

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of aristocracy and lay foundation of a truly Islamic welfare state. Addressing Bukhari Sharif completion ceremony at Jamia Uloomul Islamia here Thursday, he said that the JI would oust government through sit-ins if it further delayed providing relief to the masses.

