JI fighting for public cause: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of aristocracy and lay foundation of a truly Islamic welfare state. Addressing Bukhari Sharif completion ceremony at Jamia Uloomul Islamia here Thursday, he said that the JI would oust government through sit-ins if it further delayed providing relief to the masses.
SUKKUR: A woman identified as Dr Amber Chandio,was killed in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Hyderabad Police said that in...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police have included former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University, Nawabshah,...
RIYADH: In Saudi Arabia, 28,000 women applied for the position of bullet train diver, international media reported....
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday observed that in order to clear the...
Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through Nadra after verification of her family
SUKKUR: Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday said the environmental...
Comments