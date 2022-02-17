JI to hold protest today

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the hike in the prices of petroleum products and announced to stage protest demonstrations in all the district headquarters today (Thursday).
The call for the protest demonstrations has been given by the party chief Sirajul Haq. In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, provincial president of the party, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, asked the government to withdraw the increase in the price of the petroleum products forthwith and reduce the prices of daily items by 50 percent. He said that he has submitted a resolution against the hike in the prices of daily items in the Senate. He blasted the government for the unbearable hike in the prices of basic items.
