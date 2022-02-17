Farhan Mehboob gets wildcard for DHA Squash

KARACHI: Former world number 16 Farhan Mehboob has got wild card to play the $10,000 DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship scheduled in Islamabad from March 26-30.

The other two wildcards have been given to youngsters Khushal Riaz and M Ammad, who is starting his international career with this event.

According to the entry list, Asim Khan, ranked 58th, is the top seed and Azlan Amjad from Qatar, ranked 67th, is second.

Malaysia’s Syafiq Kamal and Addeen Idrakie, ranked 76th and 86th, respectively, are third seed and fourth seeds. Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed, ranked 90th, is fifth seed.

Egypt’s Khaled Labib and Yassin Elshafei, ranked 99th and 104th, respectively, are sixth and seventh seeds. Malaysia’s Darren Rahul, ranked 115th, is eighth seed.

The ninth to 16th seeds are Farhan Zaman, Amaad Fareed, Seif Shenawy (Egypt), Ong Sai Hung (Malaysia), Alireza Shameli (Iran), Edwin Clain (France), Noor Zaman (U-19), and Ahsan Ayaz.

The unseeded players are Waqas Mehboob, Zahir Shah, Hamza Sharif (U-19), Salman Saleem, and Saeed Abdul. Ten foreign players are participating in this championship.