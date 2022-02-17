PTA tests operators’ performance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services being provided to their customers, a statement said on Wednesday.

The authority surveyed in 18 cities and 9 motorways/highways/inter city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes in a manner to cover main roads, service roads, and majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas.