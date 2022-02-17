Asif Hashmi arrested

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former chairman and PPP leader Asif Akhtar Hashmi was arrested by FIA here Wednesday under a fresh case registered against him for transferring 13 kanals of prime lands in Gujrat City in 2012 worth Rs135million using forged/ tampered documents. Asif Hashmi is facing five other cases of ETPB lands scam and two cases of embezzlement in ETPB funds for which he had been living abroad for many years and returned to country sometimes back. A special FIA team has been investigating all the cases against him, including land scams and money-laundering.