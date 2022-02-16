Kaniguram Press Club office-bearers

WANA: Malik Irfan Burki has been elected president and Rafiuddin general secretary of the Kaniguram Press Club in South Waziristan tribal district.

In the annual general election of the press club, Mohammad Rahib was elected chairman, Inzemamuddin vice-president, Mohiuddin joint secretary, Kashifuddin secretary finance, Mohammad Omar office secretary and Mahmood Khan security in-charge of the press club.