Wednesday February 16, 2022
Peshawar

Kaniguram Press Club office-bearers

February 16, 2022

WANA: Malik Irfan Burki has been elected president and Rafiuddin general secretary of the Kaniguram Press Club in South Waziristan tribal district.

In the annual general election of the press club, Mohammad Rahib was elected chairman, Inzemamuddin vice-president, Mohiuddin joint secretary, Kashifuddin secretary finance, Mohammad Omar office secretary and Mahmood Khan security in-charge of the press club.

