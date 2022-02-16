Gujranwala: Man kills wife, two kids, mother-in-law

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his wife, two children and mother-in-law for ‘honour’ at Ahmad Nagar on Tuesday. Sarwar Shah, a resident of Ucha Kalair, had doubted the character of his wife. On the day of the incident, he quarreled with his wife over the issue. Later, he allegedly killed his wife Sadia, mother-in-law Rashida and children Fatima and Saad Abbas with the blows of a stick. Ahmad Nagar police have shifted the bodies to a hospital.
ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui in a letter to the Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator...
ISLAMABAD: With the looming threat of no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan is gearing up to face the...
LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts; however, a shallow westerly wave is...
LONDON: Britain said Tuesday it will co-host a virtual UN summit aimed at raising $4.4 billion to alleviate a...
LAHORE: At least 4,038 Non-Profit Organisations have been registered by the Punjab Charity Commission under the...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 7 on contempt of court case against ex-chief...
