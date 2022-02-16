 
Gujranwala: Man kills wife, two kids, mother-in-law

February 16, 2022

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his wife, two children and mother-in-law for ‘honour’ at Ahmad Nagar on Tuesday. Sarwar Shah, a resident of Ucha Kalair, had doubted the character of his wife. On the day of the incident, he quarreled with his wife over the issue. Later, he allegedly killed his wife Sadia, mother-in-law Rashida and children Fatima and Saad Abbas with the blows of a stick. Ahmad Nagar police have shifted the bodies to a hospital.

