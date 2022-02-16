KHA announces 30 women hockey team probables

KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Asoociation (KHA) has announced 30 probables after three days open trails held at the KHA Sports Complex to select Top City Karachi Women’s Hockey Team .

The players will attend a 10 days trainig camp before final selection of 18 members team.

The KHA secretary Haider Hussain said that Karachi women hockey team would be the only women hockey team in the hockey across the country, whose palyers would be be awareded Rs 15000 stipned for one year.

As many as seventy players took part in the trails which concluded at the KHA Sports Complex the other day.

The selection committee, headed by Olympian Nasir Ali, comprised international player Asif Ahmed Khan, Samera Nasim and Imran Saleem.

The camp for final selection will commence at the KHA Sports Complex from today.

Olympian Nasir Ali, Asif Ahmed khan ,Asim Akan, M Khalid Junior, Samera Nasim will train the girls while Imram Khan will be physical trainer at the traning camp.

Following are the probables:

Goal keepers: Shazma Naseem, Laraib Chohan, Sheeza, Muntaha

Fullbacks: Ayesha Mahmood, Kashmala Batool, Hafsa Zafar, Sualeha Malik.

Halfbacks: Batool Kazim, Iqra Iqbal, Sahar Afshan, Rumaisa Khan, Fariha Waseem

Laiba Azhar, Azka Fatima, Kainat.

Forwards: Maheen Ali, Duaa Khan, Saima Ghulam, Sehrish Sabir, Huma Maya,

Fatima Bakhtiyar, Mehak Yaseen, Rubab Fatima, Tehreem Noshad, Bushra Mujeeb

Yusra Amir, Masooma Jaffri, Nimra Saleem, Muqaddas, Ainy Farooq.