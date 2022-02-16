10,450 litre tainted milk destroyed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has destroyed 10,450 litre adulterated milk during an operation against adulteration mafia here Tuesday.
The drive was carried out on the directions of Prime Minister, said PFA officials adding that during the operation 290,230 litre milk from 208 trucks entering the provincial capital were checked. PFA teams checked milk trucks at Adda Plot, Babu Sabu, Gajjumata, Ravi Bridge, Saggian Bridge, Multan Road and at various other junctions. Checking was done with a modern lactoscan machine, which was able to detect very low natural fat and LR in the milk, said PFA DG.
