Six more accused involved in Khanewal tragedy arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that on the orders of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, police teams are conducting operations to arrest all the accused involved in the Khanewal tragedy.
He said investigations into all aspects of the incident are under way and the accused would be punished. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that further arrests are being made. The Punjab Police arrested six more accused including Sadabahar, Matloob and Rafaqat.
A PDM committee, to be formed tomorrow, would contact Jahangir Tareen, says JUI-F leader
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday foiled a suicide attack by a terrorist in Dossali, North Waziristan district....
DOHA: Gulf envoys stressed Monday that women must be able to work and go to school, in talks with the Taliban foreign...
LAHORE: Chaotic Islamabad United sneaked to a sensational one-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has taken strong exception to the remarks of Prime Minister Imran...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has encouraged the abolition of the existing system of pensions for...
Comments