Six more accused involved in Khanewal tragedy arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that on the orders of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, police teams are conducting operations to arrest all the accused involved in the Khanewal tragedy.

He said investigations into all aspects of the incident are under way and the accused would be punished. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that further arrests are being made. The Punjab Police arrested six more accused including Sadabahar, Matloob and Rafaqat.