UNDP official visits Sindh Education Foundation

KARACHI: Mr Knut Ostby, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, on Monday visited the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), government of Sindh and met Abdul Kabir Kazi, managing director, SEF and its team to discuss the Youth Education, Employment and Empowerment Project, Sindh (YEEEP) and the UNDP and SEF collaboration on the youth empowerment in the province.
The YEEEP is a joint initiative of the Sindh Education Foundation, government of Sindh and the UNDP Pakistan aiming to train and employ 15,000 youth across the province.
