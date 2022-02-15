Sarah clinches SN singles crown

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob annexed the women’s singles title of Subh-e-Nau (SN) Ladies National Championships (second leg), outsmarting Noor Malik in the final at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) tennis courts.

The 31-year-old Sarah exhibited great skills to put her opponent under pressure right from the outset to win 6-2, 6-2. Around 16 players featured in different categories of the four-day event. Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Chishti gave away prizes and trophies to the winners at the closing ceremony.