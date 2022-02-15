Sindh Boxing Convention today

KARACHI: Sindh Boxing Convention will be held here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Tuesday (today). The convention will begin at 3pm. The convention is being organised by a committee headed by former international referee/judge Ali Akbar Shah Qadri. International ITO Mohammad Akram Khan, Olympic boxing referee/judge Ghulam Hussain Patni, Asian champion and seasoned coach Ali Bakhsh Baloch, Olympian boxer Abdul Majeed Brohi, former Asian Games gold medallist Mehrullah Lassi and Dost Mohammad Bhutoo are members of the committee.

Olympians from Sindh, former national and international boxers, referees/judges and coaches have been invited to attend the convention. Ali Akbar Shah said in a statement that they have also invited the government authorities to attend the convention as observers so that the resolutions passed during the convention could be conveyed to the concerned departments.

Shah said that in the convention the role of Sindh and Karachi and role of former AIBA and PBF chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry will also be discussed. And resolutions will be adopted relating the causes of the downfall of Pakistan’s boxing after the end of golden era of Professor Anwar Chowdhry as chief of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).