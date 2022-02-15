Reviving unions

This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ (February 11). Pakistan’s experience with student unions has always been turbulent, mainly due to the fact that the country’s leadership found them undesirable.

Despite the fact that they are often accused of creating unrest, student unions promote education, local cultures and languages, and create awareness among young people regarding their social and political rights and duties. It is unfortunate that so far only the Sindh government has considered reviving them. The federal government should consider the benefits of student unions and ensure that university-going students are given this long-lost right.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib