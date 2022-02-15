ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked that Pervez Musharraf assets case is test case for NAB. Besides, it is the responsibility of the corruption watchdog to dispel the impression that only the elected representatives are held accountable.

The two-member bench presided over by the IHC CJ heard a petition against NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal for failing to proceed the case against former president Pervez Musharraf pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The petition was filed by Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim who also appeared before the court. During the proceedings, the IHC CJ remarked it is responsibility of NAB to dispel the impression that only elected representatives are held accountable, adding that Musharraf was not a representative of armed forces rather he held a public office.

The CJ also instructed NAB to restore public trust as it was answerable to them. He assured NAB that the court would not interfere in the investigation process.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that it has obtained the details of accounts and property owned by Pervez Musharraf and his family from the ECP, FBR and other respective departments. The record included two foreign accounts and as many properties.

He added that the documents have been sent to MLAs abroad regarding foreign properties and accounts and the bureau is awaiting for the reply. Besides, a questioner and assets proforma have also been dispatched to Musharraf.

The inquiry against Musharraf had been underway since March 15, 2018. The inquiry against Musharraf will be completed as per law. Reports of suspicious transactions have also been sought.

The IHC CJ questioned as to why the inquiries against Musharraf were kept pending for several years. NAB prosecutor told the court that the bureau did not receive a reply from foreign countries despite sending them multiple reminders.

During the proceedings, the petitioner said: “Had there been any politician instead of the General, the JIT would have been constituted." Upon which, the court remarked Pervez Musharraf is not the General anymore rather he is a politician, adding that the court will not allow delivering of political speech here. The court inquired from the NAB prosecutor as to when the inquiry against Pervez Musharraf will be completed.

The NAB prosecutor told that the bureau would present the report before the court in a month. He added that the inquiry into 29 properties of Pervez Musharraf was underway and the proceedings would be initiated as per law.

The petitioner said that Musharraf had admitted in his book that he received money after handing over people to foreign countries. Therefore, there was no need for the reply of MLAs as Musharraf’s admission in his book was enough.