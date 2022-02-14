Passing-out of first batch of female cadets at Nawabshah cadet college

SUKKUR: The first passing-out parade of the female plebes of Bakhtawar Cadet College, Nawabshah, was held on Saturday.
The first-ever batch of 49 female cadets graduated from the Bakhtawar Cadet College, Nawabshah, as their passing-out parade was held.
Talking on the occasion as the chief guest, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the restoration of the student unions at educational institutions was a remarkable achievement of the PPP-led Sindh government, while the federal government has not been taking education seriously, as the major chunk was cut in the university’s funds.
He said the college successfully completed five years and finally holding the first-ever passing-out-parade of the female cadets, who would be the “Leaders of Tomorrow”.
SUKKUR: A dispute on a no-ball between rival teams turned cricket ground into battle field as one person was killed...
SUKKUR: A mill owner was found dead on Sunday at his office in district Sukkur. Reports said the Sukkur Police...
SUKKUR: The body of a youth axed to death was found by the Tangwani Police on Sunday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot....
SUKKUR: A father and his son were killed on Sunday in an armed attack on their house in district Jacobabad.Reports...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Sunday arrested Ghulam Murtaza, brother of accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, in the...
Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society...
Comments