Passing-out of first batch of female cadets at Nawabshah cadet college

The first-ever batch of 49 female cadets graduated from the Bakhtawar Cadet College, Nawabshah, as their passing-out parade was held.

Talking on the occasion as the chief guest, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the restoration of the student unions at educational institutions was a remarkable achievement of the PPP-led Sindh government, while the federal government has not been taking education seriously, as the major chunk was cut in the university’s funds.

He said the college successfully completed five years and finally holding the first-ever passing-out-parade of the female cadets, who would be the “Leaders of Tomorrow”.