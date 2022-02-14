KP LG by-polls: PTI wins six seats, JUIF four, ANP, JI one each

PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur. -File photo

DERA ISMAIl KHAN: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandpur won the contest for the Dera Ismail Khan tehsil mayor slot on Sunday as he defeated JUIF candidate Kafil Nizami in the home constituency of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Umar Amin Gandpur is the brother of Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandpur and that of Faisal Amin Gandapur, the KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

In the re-polling for first phase of LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI candidates in six constituency won the elections while JUIF bagged 4 seats and ANP and Jamat-e-Islami won one seat each. Peshawar Mayor was won by JUIF candidate while PTI won in Nowshehra, Jahangera, Banda Daud Shah, Domail and Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Council elections.

The re-polling was held at 568 polling stations in 13 districts of KP for different city and neighbourhood slots of the province where the exercise was postponed due to violence or other reasons in the first phase of the Local Government elections on December 25, last year.

The city mayor slot comprises of two provincial assembly constituencies of this southern district of KP.

The PTI members started celebrations after learning that their candidate had won the contest. They came on roads and danced to the drumbeat.

Earlier, the polling process was completed for the tehsil mayor slot peacefully amid a strict security arrangements.

A total of 302 polling stations had been set up for the purpose. The number of votes was 3,53,000.

Meanwhile, re-polling was held peacefully at 568 polling stations in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to complete the first phase of the local government elections on Sunday.

Over 19,000 policemen were deployed for the security to avoid December 19 like situation.

The re-polling was held at a number of places where polls were postponed after violent incidents and attacks on polling stations in the first phase of the LG polls on December 19.

Re-polling was also held in constituencies where elections were postponed due to the death of candidates.

Strict security arrangements were made at the polling stations after the Election Commission of Pakistan had expressed concern over the measures taken at many places in the first phase.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari along with other officers visited the polling stations in Gulbahar to inspect the security arrangements. Polling was postponed at Qadirabad in Gulbahar locality after attacks on polling stations and creating law and order situation. The result of mayor city council Peshawar was also pending after the postponement of elections at these polling stations.

“Over 19,500 cops have been deployed for security during the re-polling. No untoward incident happened in any part of the province,” said the IGP.

He said the police officers had been directed to remain alert till the process of counting and shifting the polling material was completed.

A video conference was also held with the regional and district chiefs of police of areas where re-polling was being held.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja appreciated the role of army, police, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and other departments for ensuring peaceful holding of the re-polling in 13 districts.

The ECP had to fine, disqualify and ban entry of a number of political leaders from the ruling and opposition parties in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu for violation of the code of conduct during the electioneering.