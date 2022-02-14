Mock rehearsals conducted in Mardan

MARDAN: District on Sunday conducted mock rehearsals in various areas to prepare for handling any emergency situations.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that the mock rehearsals were being conducted at various educational institutions and public places in all the tehsils of Mardan district turn by turn.

On Sunday, the mock rehearsals were conducted at Government Degree College Takhtbhai, Fatima Zuhra School Bakhshali, and Baizo Police Station. The DPO said that the rehearsals were participated by cops from the district police, Elite Commandoes, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Rapid Response Force while also employing sniffer dogs. He added that the events were aimed at preparing the force for any eventuality and emergency situation. Such exercises are meant to ensure that police are prepared to reach an emergency situation on time and to not only fight outlaws but also reo rescue and save the victims in such conditions.