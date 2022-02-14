Man held with 300kg heroin in city’s biggest seizure

Sindh’s excise, taxation & narcotics control minister announced during a media briefing on Sunday that the excise police have seized the biggest-ever stash of heroin, that is 300 kilograms, during a major operation.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the police seized heroin, hashish and chemicals used in manufacturing narcotics worth billions of rupees in the biggest seizure in Karachi’s history, and arrested a suspect as well.

He said that on the instructions of Excise Director Waheed Sheikh, Deputy Director Zahoor Elahi Mazari formed a team led by Inspector Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah after receiving information of a bulk of narcotics present in the Surjani Town area.

He added that the excise police conducted a raid on a plot in Sector-70D and recovered 304kg heroin, 500kg hashish and 38kg chemicals used for making narcotics.

The minister said the seized heroin is valued at $1.4 billion (approximately Rs246 billion), adding that the seized hashish is valued at $1.5 million (approx. Rs263 million).

Police also arrested suspect Muhammad Usman, who informed the investigators that hundreds of kilograms of drugs could be made with the help of the seized chemicals. He also named his accomplices, following which teams were formed to arrest them.

Chawla also showed the media the equipment used for manufacturing drugs. He said the officers of the excise department deserved congratulations for such a major operation.