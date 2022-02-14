‘League will be game changer for hockey’: PHF President

LAHORE: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that PHF Hockey League will prove to be a game changer in the development of the national game.

In a video message, he said that Salman Sarwar Butt and Haris Jalil Mir have a strong background for organising sports events and franchise leagues.

President PHF expressed his optimism that the league would be successfully organised and through it the game would be promoted and developed.