PUMHS harassment incident: SHC CJ takes suo moto notice, summons DC, police officers

SUKKUR: Taking a suo moto notice on alleged sexual harassment and an attempt of murder against house officer Peoples Medical and Health Sciences University Nawabshah, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has summoned deputy inspector general of police Shaheed Benazirabad, senior superintendent of police , deputy commissioner and registrar university on Feb15 in his chamber along with details of the incident.
In addition, the CJ SHC also directed District and Session Judge Shaheed Benazirabad to submit a report on the incident by Feb 15.
Meanwhile, in solidarity with Parween Rind, a house officer PUMHS, Porihiyat Mozahimat Tahreek took out a protest rally and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.
Earlier, Parween Rind had levelled an allegation against three officials of PUMHS to have attempted to kill her for refusing to their unethical demands.
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden warned his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Saturday of "swift and...
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan has proposed a plan to build...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered reopening of 238,000, out of 1.5 million, complaints that were...
NAWABSHAH: Five people of Bhand community and a police official were killed on Saturday in an armed attack by Zardari...
LAHORE: Ahmed Jawad, former central secretary information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , has joined PML-N here on...
KARACHI: As many as 44 percent of respondents complained of worsening financial conditions due to Covid-19 with middle...
Comments