PUMHS harassment incident: SHC CJ takes suo moto notice, summons DC, police officers

SUKKUR: Taking a suo moto notice on alleged sexual harassment and an attempt of murder against house officer Peoples Medical and Health Sciences University Nawabshah, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has summoned deputy inspector general of police Shaheed Benazirabad, senior superintendent of police , deputy commissioner and registrar university on Feb15 in his chamber along with details of the incident.

In addition, the CJ SHC also directed District and Session Judge Shaheed Benazirabad to submit a report on the incident by Feb 15.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with Parween Rind, a house officer PUMHS, Porihiyat Mozahimat Tahreek took out a protest rally and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Parween Rind had levelled an allegation against three officials of PUMHS to have attempted to kill her for refusing to their unethical demands.