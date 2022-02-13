Raza Rabbani hails revival of student unions by Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani hailed the legislation passed by the Sindh Assembly for the revival of the student unions and said that the Pakistan People’s Party kept its pledge with the nation, and youth in particular, as the Sindh Assembly has passed ‘The Sindh Students Unions Bill, 2019’.

“The Bill revives student unions after a 38-year eclipse as the student unions had been banned in public sector universities and colleges of the country since 1984 during the regime of the dictator Gen. Ziaul Haq,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “This deliberate step was taken against the student and labour unions which were on the forefront of the struggle against dictators,” he said, adding, “the bill provides for promoting the general interest of students in academic, disciplinary, extracurricular or other matters relating to the affairs of the students in the educational institutions.” “The bill further provides that the students shall be the member of the Syndicate, Senate or Board of the educational institution.”

“The student unions have been a nursery for producing political workers with ideological commitment, believing in transparency.

A cursory glance at the present political leadership will unravel that those who have grown from student politics are committed to their ideology, party, beliefs and are upright and not compromising on principles. The unions will also help promote academic freedom.”