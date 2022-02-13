4 held for robbing jewellery shop in Mingora

MINGORA: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four gangsters from Punjab on the charges of robbing a jewellery shop in Mingora city.

Speaking at a press conference at Mingora Police Station, District Police Office (DPO), Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat said four members of a gang identified as Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Majid, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Nawaz had looted gold from the shop of a local jeweller Farman Ali.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Shah Hassan Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Badshah Hazrat Khan, Station House Officer Mujeeb Alam Khan, and other officials were also present.

He said the police used modern investigation techniques and arrested the accused from Vehari district in Punjab.

He said the police recovered 148 tola gold from the accused.

The DPO said that a car used in the robbery was also recovered.

Zahir Nawaz said the police also arrested the killers of a newlywed couple in Charbagh area in Swat district. He said the couple belonged to Kohistan and was killed by relatives in the name of honour.

He added the three accused identified as Sadar Rahman, Shah Faisal and Akhtar Ayub.

Responding to a question, the DPO said that two women and one child were killed in the Onara area of Matta in Swat on February 09.

He said initially it seemed that an animal from the nearby jungle had attacked the victims, but after investigation it was learnt that it was a planned murder and those behind it would be arrested soon.