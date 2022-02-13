SSU, KPSF conduct mock exercises for emergency response

The Special Security Unit’s (SSU) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team conducted a mock exercise to check its preparedness for rescue operation and emergency response in collaboration with the Karachi Port Security Force (KPSF) at the Karachi Port Trust head office.
Commandant KPSF Emran Rashid appreciated the standards of the SSU during his visit to the SSU Headquarters.
DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed Memon welcomed Rashid, and presented him with an honourary shield.
The SSU team was led by SSU DSP Aurangzaib.
The KPT officials extended their gratitude and appreciated the preparedness and professionalism of the SWAT team to overcome any untoward incident.
A petrol pump security guard shot dead an alleged thief near Gurumandir on Saturday.Responding to reports, Jamshed...
The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women on Saturday celebrated February 12 as 5th National Women’s Day and held...
Karachi University on Friday announced the results of the BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020, with female...
Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,101 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday warned that if the Sindh government did not create a...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that the religious party’s “historic sit-in”...
Comments