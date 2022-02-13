SSU, KPSF conduct mock exercises for emergency response

The Special Security Unit’s (SSU) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team conducted a mock exercise to check its preparedness for rescue operation and emergency response in collaboration with the Karachi Port Security Force (KPSF) at the Karachi Port Trust head office.

Commandant KPSF Emran Rashid appreciated the standards of the SSU during his visit to the SSU Headquarters.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed Memon welcomed Rashid, and presented him with an honourary shield.

The SSU team was led by SSU DSP Aurangzaib.

The KPT officials extended their gratitude and appreciated the preparedness and professionalism of the SWAT team to overcome any untoward incident.