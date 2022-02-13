SHC CJ seeks reports on thrashing of woman in Nawabshah varsity

Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh has issued notices to the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG, registrar of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHS) and others over alleged manhandling of a woman house officer.
The SHC chief justice observed that it had been reported in print and electronic media that three PUMHS officials thrashed woman officer Parveen Rind.
The high court issued notices to the DIG, deputy commissioner and varsity registrar and directed them to appear before the court on February 15 along with reports of the incident.
The SHC also directed the Shaheed Benazirabad district and sessions judge concerned to submit a report on the incident on or before February 15.
A petrol pump security guard shot dead an alleged thief near Gurumandir on Saturday.Responding to reports, Jamshed...
The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women on Saturday celebrated February 12 as 5th National Women’s Day and held...
Karachi University on Friday announced the results of the BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020, with female...
The Special Security Unit’s Special Weapons and Tactics team conducted a mock exercise to check its preparedness...
Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,101 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday warned that if the Sindh government did not create a...
Comments