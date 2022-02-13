SHC CJ seeks reports on thrashing of woman in Nawabshah varsity

Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh has issued notices to the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG, registrar of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHS) and others over alleged manhandling of a woman house officer.

The SHC chief justice observed that it had been reported in print and electronic media that three PUMHS officials thrashed woman officer Parveen Rind.

The high court issued notices to the DIG, deputy commissioner and varsity registrar and directed them to appear before the court on February 15 along with reports of the incident.

The SHC also directed the Shaheed Benazirabad district and sessions judge concerned to submit a report on the incident on or before February 15.