Mardan police arrest 8 outlaws

MARDAN: District police arrested eight outlaws and 45 other suspects during search and strike operations on Friday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah also conducted surprise visits to sensitive locations to inspect security arrangements there.

During operations in the city, Chura and Katlang areas, the police personnel arrested six proclaimed offenders and two drug pushers. They also seized 20 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 117 bullets, 2524 grams charas, and some quantity of crystal meth (ice) from the arrestees. Another 45 suspects were nabbed on nakabandis for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two persons, accused of allegedly beating up a student in Katlang town. The student had reported to the local police that four men of the area had stopped him on way to school and tried to sexually assault him but they beat him when he resisted.