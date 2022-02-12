UoP to remain closed on ‘Valentine’s Day’

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced a holiday on February 14, Monday, which is observed internationally as Valentine’s Day.

The students of the university are divided on the day as some observe Valentine’s Day and others mark it as ‘Haya (modesty) Day’. Often clashes are seen in the university on the day when the two sides come across each other.

Both sides arrange walks and programmes on the day. Those marking it as Valentine’s Day celebrate it as the day of love, while the other side observes it by staging ‘Haya Walk’ in the campus. This year the university administration played a clever game by keeping the university closed on the day.

An official notification issued to this effect reads: “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the University of Peshawar will observe a closed holiday on Monday, February 14 in lieu of February 5, Kashmir Day, for keeping the university open for arranging talks/discussions, seminars and workshops.

Schedule of examination, tests and interviews, if already announced, will remain unchanged.”