PMLQ to reveal strategy when political scenario becomes clearer: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi said presently the political scenario of the country is cloudy and we will reveal our strategy when the political scenario of the country becomes clear; he said this while talking to PMLN’s former MPA Sheikh Yaqoob of Jhang, Begum Rashida Yaqoob, Abdul Rauf Tatla and Haji Riaz Jutt of PP-56 Gujranwala who joined PMLQ on Friday.

General Secretary PMLQ Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Kh Waqarul Hassan, Tauqeer Khan Baloch Advocate and Sidra Jafari were also present in the meeting. Welcoming the new party members, Acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the opposition should also play its role for the promotion of democracy and welfare of the poor. At this time, no one can afford to take the country into a political crisis, everyone must work together to give relief to the people.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the interest of the country and the people has always been top priority to PMLQ. We have raised our voice on every public issue inside and outside the parliament and at every forum. If the people are prosperous, then the country will be prosperous. Everyone needs to play a positive and effective role for the betterment of the economy, he said.