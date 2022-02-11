Woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead for refusing the suspect’s marriage proposal for her daughter in Khairpur on Thursday.

Some armed men entered in a house at a village Sitharija in Khairpur and killed Mitha Jatoi w/o Ali Bakhsh. Later the criminals escaped from the scene. The parents and relatives of the deceased placed the body at Nagraija Stop on National Highway in Khairpur and staged a sit-in demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Muhammad Sachal, son of deceased woman identified the killers as Menghal Khan, Nadir and Waheed Ali, residents of Jacobabad. Sachal asserted that the killers belonged to his clan and killed his mother when she refused their marriage proposal for his sister.