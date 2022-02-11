COAS Hockey Champions League in March

LAHORE: The Chief of Army Staff Hockey Champions League will be held in the first week of March 2022 and arrangements are in the final shape in this regard.

Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Hockey Federation are in collaboration to hold the league with the support of Army Sports Board. A meeting was conducted here at National Hockey Stadium Thursday and was chaired by Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.

Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said the top teams from across the country will participate in the Chief of Army Staff Hockey Champions League to be held at National Hockey Stadium. “The Chief of Army Staff Hockey Champions League is being organized in connection with Horse and Cattle Show. This league will play a key role in the promotion and development of hockey,” he added.