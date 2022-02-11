Satisfied govt will keep its word, KUTS ends boycott of classes

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) announced on Thursday an end to the boycott of classes that had been continuing at the varsity since February 1. The decision was taken during a general body meeting with Kuts President Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr in the chair.

Discussing the points raised during a meeting with Sindh Universities & Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo on Wednesday, Qadr said that after listening to the teachers’ demands, the minister had assured them that the government would ensure the universities’ autonomy.

The teachers demanded that the selection boards of the University of Karachi and other varsities should be formed immediately, and permanent vice chancellors should be appointed at all of those educational institutions.

Qadr said the minister had assured the teachers that instructions would be issued to all the VCs to constitute the selection boards as soon as possible, while the government would take immediate steps to appoint permanent VCs.

After discussing these points, the KUTS general body expressed satisfaction with the assurance of the minister, and passed a resolution to postpone the protest and resume teaching activities at the KU. The KUTS president thanked the media, political parties and teacher, student and social organisations for supporting the cause for the autonomy of universities and the stance of teachers.

A day earlier, the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) had called off their protest at public universities across Sindh after Minister Ismail Rahoo assured the KU teachers that their issues would be resolved.

Fapuasa Central President Prof Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, who had earlier extended his association’s support to the KUTS, told The News that if the minister failed to address the teachers’ issues, the public universities would again stage protests and boycott teaching activities.

Apart from political parties, other teachers bodies such as the Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association, the Federal Urdu University Teachers Association and the Sindh University Teachers Association had also announced their support for the KUTS’ protest.