Chitral MNA demands recruitment of locals in Pesco

CHITRAL: Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Wednesday asked federal minister for power and energy and chief executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to recruit at least 100 qualified candidates from Chitral in the entity in Swat region.

Speaking at a press conference here, the MNA from Chitral said that all 62 candidates, who had qualified the written test for the meter reader, lineman, bill distributor posts, should be invited for interview and subsequently be appointed.

He said that it was an injustice with the youths to ignore the qualified candidates from Chitral and recruit outsiders in the district. He said that it was not acceptable to them and would resist the recruitment of outsiders in Pesco in Chitral district.

The lawmaker said that it had also been decided in the NA Standing Committee that local qualified candidates would be recruited on the vacancies from the respective districts. He also demanded the government to fill out the vacant posts of doctors, nurses and other allied staff in Women and Children Hospital to provide better health facilities to the local populace.

Jamaat-e-Islami district Lower Chitral chief Maulana Rahmatullah Akhunzada, Upper Chitral chief Maulana Javed Hussain, general secretary Wajihuddin and others were also present on the occasion.