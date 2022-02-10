MPA Qureshi asks CM, IGP to control rising crime

Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI has written a letter to the Sindh chief minister and the inspector general of police, drawing their attention to rising crime incidents in Karachi.

The letter says strong measures should be taken to curb the rising incidence of theft, robbery and snatching in the city, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The PTI lawmaker also demanded strict action against police personnel involved in criminal activities, saying such law enforces should be sacked. Qureshi, along with a delegation, separately met Brigadier Omar Haider Bukhari and DHA director security to discuss the issues of beggary, drug use, a law and order situation, movement of Afghans in the area. Matters, including the installation of CCTV cameras and a vigilance alert system, were conferred on at the meeting.

Brigadier Bukhari briefed the delegation on details of the department's plans for the betterment of the residents and assured the residents of full cooperation in solving their issues. The delegation also called on the SSP South and discussed the law and order situation in Defence and the adjoining areas.

He also spoke about police patrolling and ensuring a process of registering domestic workers on a verification app, besides improving the performance of the police. The SSP, the SP and the ASP assured the delegation of their full cooperation. A CPLC report released earlier in the day was also submitted to the authorities.