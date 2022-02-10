SHRC condemns rise in violence against minorities in Sukkur

Expressing its concerns over the new wave of targeted violence against minorities in Sukkur Division, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of Hindu trader Satan Lal in Ghotki and an attack on the Shiranwali Mata Temple in Rohri.

The commission said it was particularly concerned about the fact that Lal had pointed out many times the life threats he had been facing from certain elements, but no action had been taken to ensure his protection. There was a great amount of anger among the Hindu community as the suspects belonging to the Dahar community were yet to be arrested, it said in a statement.

There were reports that the law and order situation in Ghotki was in an abysmal state, the SHRC said, adding that there were news reports of kidnappings for ransom, murders and tribal tensions on a regular basis, which clearly raised a question mark on the biases and capacity of law enforcement agencies.

In view of the situation in Sukkur, the commission recommended the formation of a joint investigation team to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators, adding that a special committee should be constituted in each district to work as a vigilante forum to keep track of the cases of violence against minorities. The model could also be replicated to deter tribal violence in other districts of upper Sindh, it suggested.