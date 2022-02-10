Trials for women hockey players scholarships from today

KARACHI: Three-day open trials to select 25 players for Karachi women’s TopCity-1 hockey team will be held at the KHA Sports Complex from Thursday (today) to Saturday.

A KHA press release on Wednesdy said that the selected players will attend a ten-day training camp before the final selection of an 18-member team.

The trials are part of the public-private scholarship programme being awarded to women hockey players. The selected players will get a monthly stipend of Rs15,000 for one year provided by a private company based in Islambad.

It may be mentioned that Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, who is also Chairperson of KHA, has signed recently an MoU with the Top City-1 management in Islamabad, for giving monthly scholarship to Karachi women team and three officials. This is the first time that the private sector is sponsoring Karachi women's team.

Women players who are Karachi domiciled will be eligible to take part in the trials.

The selection committee is headed by Olympian Nasir Ali and includes Olympian Kashif Jawwad, international Asif Ahmed Khan (Jr), Samira Naseem, Kashmala Batool and Imran Saleem.