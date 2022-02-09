ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will finalise a strategy to oust the PTI government in its huddle on February 11.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken in a telephonic contact between Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday evening. The two leaders discussed the political situation and recent contacts between PMLN and PPP leaders with the allies of the ruling party. It is believed that the initial round of contacts with the government allies by the PMLN and PPP stalwarts would be completed before the PDM meeting. Sources told The News that Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl were satisfied with the contacts with other political parties.

PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also spoke with Fazl and Nawaz Sharif separately. They agreed to remove the government through constitutional means and for the purpose they also agreed to dislodge National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar before bringing a vote of no-trust against the Prime Minister. The ultimate decision would be taken in the PDM meeting. Maulana Fazl also had a word with former finance minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also a target of the opposition but a no-confidence motion against him will likely be tabled against him immediately after activity in the Centre is complete, sources said. The opposition parties have prepared drafts for no-trust moves against the Prime Minister, NA Speaker and Punjab chief minister. They would be submitted to the relevant authorities after a final decision is taken by the PDM about their schedule with the consent of the PPP and ANP leadership, sources said. The PDM meeting will take place in PMLN Islamabad office. It will also be addressed by Nawaz Sharif virtually. Maulana Fazl has urged the chiefs of the component parties to attend the meeting. Former Prime Minister and Secretary General of the PDM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who claims that 22-members of the PTI are in contact with the PML-N leadership for becoming part of the no-trust move, would conduct the proceedings of the meeting.

On the other hand, the government plans to summon a session of the National Assembly next week and it will be likely on February 14 (Monday). A group of the members belonging to the ruling alliance has proposed that Prime Minister Imran Khan take a vote of confidence in the upcoming sitting of the NA so that the opposition’s plan against the government could be foiled.