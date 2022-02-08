MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the nation knew everything who had created and broken the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and who cheated for a seat of the leader of opposition in Senate.

He said that the long march was a political necessity of opposition as it had made alliance just to protect their personal interests. In a statement issued here, the foreign minister made it clear that PTI government had no objection if the opposition wanted to demonstrate any protest.

He said the alliance of opposition parties would be ended soon as they had difference of opinion on various political matters. Qureshi, however, remarked that the opposition should focus on the country's interests.

The 48th meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers was going to be held in Islamabad on March 22 & 23 in which the issues being faced by the Muslim world including Afghanistan, Palestine and Islamophobia would be discussed, Qureshi informed.

Qureshi, while commenting on the successful foreign policy, stated that Rahul Gandhi admitted that India underwent diplomatic isolation at international level. The impression was being emerged that PMLN would not enter Sindh while PPP would not interfere in Punjab, said Qureshi.