Two security men injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Two security personnel were injured in a roadside bomb blast that targeted their vehicle on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday.
According to security sources, personnel on routine patrolling were targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in aparked motorbike near the Wali Jet area of the provincial capital.
After the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Meanwhile, a team of bomb disposal squad also reached the site to collect evidence and to investigate the incident. The blast came days after prolonged deadly attacks on security camps in Noushki and Pangjur.
