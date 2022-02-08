Khursheed Shah says long march begins on Feb 27

SUKKUR: The PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the long march would start from Karachi on February 27 and reach Islamabad on March 10.

Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting to plan a welcome scheduled for the long march participants on arrival in Sukkur, said the party has pledged to resume the long march and would never postpone or reschedule it. However, the PPP chairman would decide to hold a sit-in or not. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, and PPP’s local office-bearers. Shah said if Imran Khan was saying that PPP would not hold a sit-in, then he would not be in the government then.