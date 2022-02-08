Khursheed Shah says long march begins on Feb 27

SUKKUR: The PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the long march would start from Karachi on February 27 and reach Islamabad on March 10.
Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting to plan a welcome scheduled for the long march participants on arrival in Sukkur, said the party has pledged to resume the long march and would never postpone or reschedule it. However, the PPP chairman would decide to hold a sit-in or not. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, and PPP’s local office-bearers. Shah said if Imran Khan was saying that PPP would not hold a sit-in, then he would not be in the government then.
LONDON: A Scotland Yard’s senior chief constable told the Kingston Crown Court that detectives found recordings of...
SUKKUR: Two people, including a girl, committed suicide in Shikarpur and Larkana on Monday. Reports said a...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench Larkana has given PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio an interim bail till March...
The members of the HEC took the chairman's discretionary powers
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University took a significant initiative in the public health domain. In this regard...
SUKKUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Khairpur onMonday. Reports said a speeding truck...
Comments