Liam Livingstone's inclusion will add to the experience of Peshawar Zalmi. -File photo

KARACHI: England cricketer Liam Livingstone arrived in Lahore to join Peshawar Zalmi for their remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League.

A source in Zalmi told ‘The News’ that Livingstone has arrived and will join the team after a three-day isolation as per rules.

It is expected that Livingstone will be available for Zalmi’s next show against Multan Sultans on February 10.

Livingstone played his last T20 against West Indies on January 30 at Bridgetown. His inclusion will add to the experience of Zalmi.

Meanwhile Islamabad United’s hard-hitting Irish batsman Paul Stirling has left for Ireland to join national duty. Stirling played five matches for United, scoring 187 runs which also include two fifties. “Great fun in Pakistan once again. Very well looked after. Good luck for the rest of the tournament,” Stirling has tweeted.