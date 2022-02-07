Nawaz Sharif’s close associate joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s close associate and PML-N leader in Gujrat, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and others joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Q. The PML-N leaders announced their joining in the presence of acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi. Addressing the gathering, Pervaiz Elahi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest.