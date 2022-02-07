REAP extends help to govt in research,model farming

LAHORE: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has extended its cooperation to the Punjab government for research and model farming in the agriculture sector.
This offer was made in a meeting held between Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and REAP’s delegation led by Chairman Ali Hasaam Asghar here Sunday. Other members of delegation included Ch Samiullah Naeem, Kashif Rehman, Mian Wahab and Faisal Jehangir, while Secretary Agriculture Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani was also present on this occasion.
Kamran Afzal told the delegation that the Punjab government was working on providing business-friendly atmosphere so that business activities could be promoted. The provincial government was also working on farm mechanisation in order to increase production of agriculture sector, maintained. Speaking on this occasion, Ali Hasaam said export of rice depended on agriculture sector’s production. He also appreciated the steps taken by PM Imran Khan to facilitate the exporters.
GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender from Sialkot Airport. Accused Zunair Khalid was...
LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s close associate and PML-N leader in Gujrat, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and others joined the...
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and...
SUKKUR: The members of Hindu community in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident of robbery in...
SUKKUR: As many as 11 members of a family fainted on Sunday after eating stale food in district Larkana.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The complainant of the triple murder case, Umme Rubab, along with her hundreds of supporters, staged a sit-in...
Comments