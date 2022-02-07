Imran failed to fulfil promises made during 2018 polls, says Siraj

LALAMUSA: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that PM Imran Khan has failed in fulfilling his promises made with the people during the 2018 election campaign.
He said this while addressing the participants of a sit-in at Kutchehry Chowk, Gujrat, on Sunday. Siraj said that Imran Khan had claimed that he would never tell lie. He claimed that growers were facing problems due to wrong policies of the rulers. Farmers’ children were hungry despite hard work, he lamented. There was a shortage of seeds, fertilizers, electricity and agricultural equipments, he added. People were waiting for jobs as promised by the PTI- leaders, he maintained. He said that the government was making shelter homes instead of giving 5 million homes as promised during the election campaign, he continued.
He said that Imran Khan himself admitted that more than 7 million young people in Pakistan had become addicts. He said that Imran Khan had claimed that they would get rid of corruption in 120 days while addressing the people on a container during a protest.
Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting just to join hands for their personal benefits instead of addressing the public problems. He also criticised PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. He asked Imran Khan to reduce prices upto 50pc. If you had no ability to reduce inflation upto 50pc, then you should resign, the JI chief demanded. Sirajul Haq claimed that the last sit-in of the party would be in Islamabad.
He criticised the presidential system and gave the example of three previous presidential eras. He also criticised the government for wrong foreign policies and having contact on
video links.
