JI kicks off countrywide ‘100 sit-ins campaign’ from Gujrat

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) launched countrywide 100 sit-ins campaign from Gujrat on Sunday in an attempt to force the PTI government to reverse the IMF-dictated economic policies and the recent controversial legislation to hand over the control of State Bank and financial sovereignty to the world body.

Addressing the sit-in, participated by a large number of men, women and children holding banners and placards, JI ameer Sirajul Haq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has practically made Pakistan an IMF colony besides crippling the economy in three and a half years instead of making the country Madinah state.

He said the future generations will become enslaved to the foreign powers as a result of this heinous conspiracy for many decades. He said the PTI government is controlled by foreign mafias, who are carrying out the global conspiracy to bring the only nuclear power of Muslim world to its knees.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to send this anti-people and anti-Pakistan government home and establish just Islamic system in the country. By giving the State Bank under the IMF control through the controversial legislation, the PTI government had made the governor State Bank as viceroy who is not bound to take orders even from the president and PM of our country, he added.

Siraj said the OIC foreign ministers’ conference held in Pakistan a couple of weeks ago decided to set up the Afghan relief fund, but so far the State Bank has been resisting this decision on the dictation of foreign powers.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan committed the biggest fraud against the youth in the name of millions of employments but actually he was making millions unemployed. After the industrial sector was destroyed by rising energy prices, now the agriculture sector and farmers are on the brink of disaster in a country known for agricultural exports due to the flawed policies of the government, he added.

He further alleged that the PMLN, PPP and PTI have been working for the international establishment to make the country financially dependent and secular. He warned that the political wrestling among them is focused only on becoming the blue-eyed of those holding power. We want the system of Allah and His Messenger to be established in this country, he said, adding the sit-in movement will end with a decisive sit-in in Islamabad. The sit-ins will be held on February 13 in Sheikhupura and February 18 in Gujranwala.

The JI chief said that 18 meetings of the prime minister during his visit to Beijing were held only through a video link as no official met him directly, which showed lack of interest from the host government.

Commenting on the recent huddle in Lahore, he said the meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif was also for personal interests, and hand nothing to do with the poor masses. All the three parties have pledged to abide by the IMF, he added.

He referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement of becoming very dangerous once out of power, saying this was the only truth he spoke in three and a half years. He said Imran and his party have proved to be the most dangerous for the country and nation in 74 years history. “When out of power, Imran will also live in London and play cricket with the former prime minister,” he said.

Siraj warned that after crippling the political and constitutional institutions of the country, now Imran Khan is campaigning for the presidential system to damage the democracy beyond recovery.