Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss regional, Afghan situation

BEIJING/ ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, particularly the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides appreciated the important role played by the meeting of the six neighbouring countries in evolving regional consensus and looked forwarded to its third meeting to be held in China. It was agreed to maintain closer coordination to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity, a press release said.

The foreign minister underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with the Chinese leadership would provide fresh momentum to the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, add new avenues to practical cooperation, spur high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including industrial development, and develop greater synergies between the visions of geo-economics and the Global Development Initiative.

Qureshi briefed State Councillor Wang on the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic assaults on the freedoms of minorities in India.

Recalling their last meeting in Chengdu for the 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, the foreign minister appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

He thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

Qureshi also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and conveyed his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Later on, after his return from China, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media in Islamabad that Prime Minister Imran Khan held very comprehensive meetings with the Chinese leadership and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties. During these high-level meetings, leadership of the two countries discussed future prospects of CEPC, economic integration and the next phase of the initiative.

The FM said: “Without any hesitation, I want to say that these meetings were held extensively and with much clarity. “Over Afghanistan, both the countries shared unanimous opinion. Pakistan’s contributions towards Afghan humanitarian assistance were acknowledged by China,” he said, adding the Chinese leadership viewed the holding of extraordinary meeting of OIC on Afghanistan as a successful one.

The FM said that during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, they agreed to meet again in Beijing in March. He said the immediate neighbours of Afghanistan would be invited to a meeting including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc. He said Pakistan, China and Afghanistan were members of a trilateral forum which would be further strengthened for coordination over Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said they were concerned over treatment of minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits as their human rights were being trampled. China and Pakistan shared same opinion and there was no ambiguity over the IIOJK issue, he added.

During the delegation-level talks, and meeting with premier Li, they discussed ways and means to move on the economic front, enhance market access, bridge the trade imbalance and increase Chinese investment in different areas, he said.

Qureshi said they had identified areas where the Chinese companies could get benefits through investment. “These are the win-win projects”, and they had conveyed such economic prospects to the Chinese companies through a well-prepared booklet, he added. The PM, he said, held meetings with about 20 prominent state and private companies in which their authorities had identified interests over investment in key areas of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Chinese leadership had appreciated the government’s economic reforms and financial discipline. Terming the Prime Minister’s visit to China highly successful, he expressed the confidence that it would bring further stability in the country’s economy.

The ties between Pakistan and China were not only changing the regional situation but also changing the economic situation, he added.