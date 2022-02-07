1.260kg ice seized at Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR: The officials of Airport Security Force (ASF) have seized 1.260 kilograms of ice at the Peshawar airport, media reported on Sunday.
As per spokesperson of ASF, the passenger who was identified as Saddam Khan had a flight to Bahrain and the drugs were very professionally hidden inside his bag.
The ASF further told that the accused has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the seized drugs for further investigation.
